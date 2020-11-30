Cyber Monday: How to keep your information secure while shopping

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Cyber Monday as you click for deals, you might also be breaking records.

Last year Americans spent more than nine billion dollars on Cyber Monday and this year, that number is expected to rise. Adobe Analytics expects shoppers to spend up to $12.7 billion dollars on Cyber Monday, which is an increase 35% from last year.

As more Americans are shopping online due to the pandemic, your email might be full of potential deals, but you’ll want to make sure that your personal information stays safe.

“With people doing more online shopping this year, one of the biggest trends we’ve been seeing this year is a big spike in the number of emails that come in that look like they’re from online shopping site but are actually from a phishing email,” President of Suite 3 in Easthampton, Dave Delvecchio told 22News. These emails may lead you to a fake website that tries to steal your personal information.

Black Friday is the busiest online shopping day of the year with some retailers holding deals all week long. Target is hosting a “Cyber-week” going until December 5th. According to the online deals website, RetailMeNot, 75% of shoppers say they prefer to shop online this holiday season.

“Now safety is just as important, if not more so than convenience,” Deloitte Vice Chairman, Rodney Sides said.

An important tip is to make sure your computer has the latest virus software and updates before making purchases, which will make your computer software the most secure. Also, never use public Wi-Fi while online shopping as cybercriminals can be on the same connection and get your information.