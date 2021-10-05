Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Protecting yourself online

(WWLP) – October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a reminder to be watchful of your devices and what comes through your inbox.

The pandemic moved entire communities online, increasing opportunities for online criminals. The Baker Administration is taking the job of spreading awareness very seriously.

The state will host it’s first ever Cybersecurity Summit on Thursday. There’s also a huge demand for cybersecurity jobs across the state, more than 200 companies are hiring. 22News spoke with a computer expert, who said online criminals can be hiding in unexpected places.

“Those free screen savers that you want, that look pretty, they steal your information so don’t download those. All kinds of fairly basic things. Just keep your guard up and remain slightly suspicious online it’s not like it use to be,” said Tony Russell-Smith, Service Technician at Yes Computers.

Never visit unfamiliar websites or share your private information. Also remember, clicking on a suspicious link might not only put you at risk, but any organization you work with or are associated with. Those phishing emails have been the cause of many recent cyber security incidents.