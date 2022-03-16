BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–A state grant will fund training for over 57,000 employees from 210 municipalities and public school districts with cybersecurity training to help recognize and avoid cyber threats.

To see the full list of awardees, click here.

The 2022 Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program was created to support local governments improve awareness of internet dangers that can cause security breaches, theft of data and personal information, and interrupt essential municipal and educational programs. The training includes online end-user training, evaluation and threat simulation.

Communities that complete the program will receive licenses for end-user training, assessment and phishing simulation procured by the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security. Demonstrated buy-in from the Chief Executive in the community is a requirement of all program participants.

“Cybersecurity is a growing issue that should not be ignored,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “The Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program is an important resource for the Commonwealth’s local governments and public schools to address this issue head-on while increasing their cyber threat resiliency.”

“Employee training programs are an important component of a comprehensive security program and the establishment of a culture of cybersecurity,” said Stephanie Helm, Director, MassCyberCenter at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative. “Congratulations to all the communities who were selected for this program. These new grants will help each of you meet the goals of the Minimum Baseline of Cybersecurity for Municipalities.”

To learn more about the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant Program, click here.

Find the full list of municipal cybersecurity and IT program offerings from EOTSS’ Office of Municipal and School Technology (OMST).