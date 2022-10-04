BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration has signed an official proclamation declaring October as “Massachusetts Cybersecurity Month.”

Read the Governor’s official Commonwealth proclamation here (PDF).

The proclamation is an effort to bring awareness to state residents on the importance of protecting your personal information and how not to become a victim of a cybercrime. Governor Baker also taped a video message as part of the campaign.

An interactive calendar for Mass Cyber Month highlights the many cybersecurity events happening across the state, both in person and virtually.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) offers several ways to protect yourself from online crime:

1. Lock down your online accounts-Your password is the key to all the personal information in your account. Make it long. Avoid common words. And don’t re-use it. If it’s available on your accounts, turn on multi-factor authentication for an extra layer of security.

2. Secure your home Wi-Fi network-Your wireless network is the hub that connects your devices. To protect it from hackers:

encrypt it

change your default passwords

and keep it up to date

Here’s detailed advice about how to secure your home Wi-Fi network.

3. Protect your computer and phone– Once your home Wi-Fi network is secure, focus on protecting your devices. If you use a computer to go online, make sure your security software, operating system, and Internet browser are up to date. Turn on automatic updates to keep up with the latest protections. Keep your phone up to date, too.

4. Recognize attempts to steal your personal information-Scammers try to trick you into giving them your personal information. They’ll pretend they’re with an organization you know well — like Apple or Amazon — and make up a reason they need some info from you. They’ve also impersonated FedEx, the Postal Service, the Social Security Administration, and the FTC. If you get a phishing email or text message, report it.

5. Back things up-Back up important information you have on your computer and phone. That way, if something does happen, you can recover your information. Here’s how to back up your computer and your phone.

This year’s theme for Massachusetts Cyber Month is “Advance. Include. Secure.” The statewide events coincide with the national Cybersecurity Awareness Month managed by the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which features prominently in the resource guides published by the MassCyberCenter.