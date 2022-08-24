NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of cyclists is nearing the end of a long journey, a ride across the country to raise awareness for strokes.

Wednesday, they’ll make a stop in Hampshire County. The Stroke Across America “Journey for Recovery” Team is riding 4,300 miles in 100 days from coast-to-coast. UMass Amherst will host the team for an awareness event at 4:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy: UMass Amherst

It’s the second-to-last stop of the journey that began back on May 19 in Oregon. They’ll end the journey in Boston on Saturday. Stroke affects nearly 800,000 Americans every year resulting in 137,000 deaths.

“The UMass Amherst Stroke Support Group and our allies are excited to welcome Debra and Steve as they nearly complete this challenging journey from coast to coast, spreading awareness of stroke and aphasia,” says Jacquie Kurland, associate professor of communication disorders and event organizer. “The ride is in some ways a metaphor for their post-stroke life’s journey: publishing “Identity Theft,” the seminal work on aphasia recovery; founding and growing the nonprofit, Stroke Onward; and helping so many others to navigate their own emotional journeys to rebuilding identities and rewarding lives post-stroke. We hope that attendees will be inspired by their journey and come away with a better understanding of aphasia.”