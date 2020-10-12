D.J. Shaw takes down the win in the Pro All-Star Series race at the Sunoco World Series of Racing

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP)- D.J. Shaw out of Center Conway. NH took down the win in the 75 lap Pro All-Star Series race at the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday afternoon. It was Shaw’s first win of the season as he finished second five times this year.

Brandon Barker had trouble at the start of the race as Shaw grabbed the lead. Eddie MacDonald a multiple-time winner at the 5/8 mile oval would take advantage of lap traffic and take the lead from Shaw on lap 29.

Shaw would retake the lead from MacDonald after two cautions on lap 42 with a pass on the outside. MacDonald would be in a three-way battle for second with Ray Christian, III, and Derek Ramstrom. When MacDonald got back to second, Shaw had a dominating lead.

Shaw would go on and win the 75 lap race. Eddie MacDonald finished in second. Ray Christian, III finished in third. Derek Ramstrom finished in fourth and Johnny Clark rounded out the top five.

Sixth through tenth were Ben Rowe, Cory Casagrande, Gabe Brown, Brandon Barker, and Kate Re.

The Pro All-Star Series Super Late Models will conclude their 2020 season this upcoming weekend with a doubleheader at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford Plains, Maine with a 150 lap race on Saturday and Sunday.