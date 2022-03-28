BOSTON (AP) — A host of authorities including the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate a Boston parking garage collapse that killed a construction worker.

The downtown garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed on Saturday evening. Boston Emergency Medical Services said the collapse killed one person and caused another to be transported to a hospital.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey has said the worker was completing demolition work when the structure collapsed. A family member and a labor union identified the worker as Peter Monsini, 51, on Sunday, The Boston Globe reported.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will play the leading role in the investigation, the Globe reported. Local, state and federal authorities will be involved in the investigation, James Borghesani, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, said late Saturday.

The district attorney’s office is located close to the site of the collapse. Borghesani said that “to know that one of the workers on this project has tragically died weighs heavy on our hearts.”

Construction firm John Moriarty & Associates has said in a statement that part of the garage came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed.