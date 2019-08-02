Dave Madsen retired after 50 years in broadcasting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former 22News colleague Dave Madsen retired Friday ending a broadcast career spanning 50 years, 40 years as a television news anchor.

Dave has anchored the news at Western Mass News for the past 27 years. Prior to that, Dave Madsen was the face of 22News for more than a decade.

Dave Madsen reflected on all the changes in technology over the years.

He told 22News, one thing remains constant in the business of delivering the news.

“We still tell stories. From the beginning of the time, cavemen would write stuff on their walls. We tell stories the same way we always told stories, it’s just how we deliver them,” said Madsen.

As Dave Madsen begins his retirement with our best wishes, Dave said what he’ll miss most are the people he’s work with at Western Mass News, and those he knew during his years here at 22News.