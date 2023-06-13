WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the announcement in April that David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy, the business plans to close two locations in Massachusetts.

According to their website, they plan to close their locations in Natick and Danvers. At this time, it is unclear when those two locations will close for good. The location in West Springfield will remain open at this time as well as locations in North Attleboro, Westwood and Dartmouth.

David’s Bridal specializes in wedding gowns and other formal clothing. The store promises to fulfill any orders that have already been made without any delay.

The company filed for bankruptcy in April for the second time in the last five years. More than 9,200 jobs across the United States could be eliminated due to store closings.