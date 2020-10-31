Daylight saving time comes to an end late Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before you go to sleep Saturday night, or the time on your clocks will be wrong by the time you wake up. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

For locals, that means going from a sunset at 5:45 p.m., to 4:43 p.m. However, this will mean it’ll be easier to wake up in the morning. The sunrise was just after 7:20 a.m. Saturday, but by Sunday morning will jump to 6:24 a.m. So if you’re an early riser, this will be a benefit, but it will be interrupting a lot of people’s sleep schedule.

Originally, daylight saving time was introduced for a number of reasons, like energy savings, improving traffic safety, and helping farmers. But, many studies have shown there’s no science to prove the time change is helping any of that. And only half of the world’s countries use the time change.

In the beginning of November we enjoy 10 hours and 20 minutes of daylight, but by the end of November, as we get closer to winter, daylight will drop to just 9 hours and 20 minutes.