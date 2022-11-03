CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With daylight savings time coming to an end on Sunday, Massachusetts fire officials issued a seasonal reminder to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the United States. Heating equipment is the main source of carbon monoxide in the home and it is known as a “silent killer” because you can not see or smell when there is a leak.

As for fires, the average person has less than three minutes to escape after the smoke alarm activates. So it is important to replace your battery-operated smoke alarms at least two times a year.

“Working smoke and CO alarms are crucial home safety tools,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “As we ‘fall back’ this weekend, be sure you have the best protection by putting fresh alkaline batteries in alarms that use them and replacing alarms that are out of date.”

Replacement Alarms Should be Photoelectric With 10-Year Sealed Batteries

Replacing your old smoke alarm? The Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code requires replacement battery-operated smoke alarms in older one- and two-family homes to be photoelectric and have 10-year, sealed batteries and a hush feature. This makes it less likely that someone in the home will use the batteries for another device, forget to change them twice a year, or remove them when cooking causes smoke in the kitchen.