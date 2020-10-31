Daylight savings ends this Sunday

Mass, (WWLP) – We’re falling back this weekend with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Turning the clocks back one hour means we gain an extra hour of sleep, but lose an hour of sunlight in the evening. The idea of daylight savings time was first used as a way to conserve fuel and extend the working day during World War I.

It officially started in the U.S. after Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966. The purpose of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight and conserve energy, but not all people are fans of the time change.

Laura Jacobs of Chicopee, told 22News “I find no purpose in it, what’s the use? Why do they do it? Why can’t it just stay the same time throughout the whole year?”

Studies show that daylight saving time puts you at risk for heart disease and interferes with sleeping patterns.