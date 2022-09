BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The last day of Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) waterfront services at agency-managed inland and coastal beaches and wading pools will be Monday, September 5, 2022.

This will include lifeguard services. DCR-managed spray decks will remain open through Sunday, September 18, 2022.

DCR managed swimming pools closed for the summer season on Sunday, August 21. For more information on DCR swimming facilities across the state use this link to their website.