CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will begin charging day use parking fees on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Day use parking fees can be paid at pay and display machines located at parks and online on the Yodel app, where annual parking passes can also be purchased.

Prices vary at each park. A full list of DCR parks with parking fees can be found on the agency’s website.