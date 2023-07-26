BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Department of Recreation and Conservation (DCR) will extend hours of use at the state pools, wading pools, spray decks, beaches, and waterfronts due to expected excessive high temperatures over the next few days.

Beginning Wednesday night DCR pools will close at 7:45 p.m.; beaches and waterfronts will be guarded until 6:45 p.m.; wading pools will operate until 7 p.m.; and spray decks will run until 9 p.m. The same hours are expect to be extended on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28.

A list of DCR guarded pools, spray decks and wading pools can be found here. For a list or DCR’s saltwater ocean beaches click here and for the freshwater inland beaches click here. Check DCR’s park alerts dashboard for any closures of swimming areas due to high bacteria following the recent rain.

“DCR’s beautiful beaches and pools provide a safe place for families and children to cool down from the heat and we are happy to be extending hours at our facilities with this week’s expected oppressive heat and humidity,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “We are grateful to our pool and waterfront staff including our lifeguards for stepping up to help us provide expanded access to our swimming areas for residents across the state. Our staff will be taking extra precautions to watch out for each other and our visitors during this extreme heat.”

State health authorities are also asking residents to take precautions to protect themselves and others from heat related illnesses by using the following guidelines:

Minimize time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and avoiding alcoholic or caffeinated beverages

Seek out air conditioned buildings like libraries and community centers to spend time in; Call 2-1-1 to find locations of cooling centers or shelters near you

Never leave children or pets in the car alone – the temperatures will rise to unhealthy levels very quickly

Check in on neighbors who may need assistance making a plan, including the homebound, elderly, or disabled

“Extreme heat can pose health challenges, particularly for our more vulnerable populations such as older adults, children and those with chronic health conditions.” said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Dawn Brantley. “We encourage residents to plan ahead and take common-sense steps to protect against heat-related illnesses, including staying hydrated, keeping out of the sun, checking on elderly neighbors and being aware of nearby cooling centers.”

Visit the state’s website for more information on extreme heat safety tips.