BOSTON (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a water safety job for the summer, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is now taking applications for seasonal employment.

Job openings include lifeguards, swim instructors, pool and waterfront supervisors at state run facilities across the state. DCR is increasing the hourly rate for lifeguards and pool staff to between $22 and $27 an hour. The state is also offering bonuses for qualified lifeguard applicants that commit to working at an agency beach or pool for the full season.

There is an early sign-on bonus of $500 to candidates who submit a complete lifeguard application by Monday, May 1, 2023, and $250 for candidates who submit a complete application by Saturday, July 1, 2023. A $500 retention bonus will be provided to lifeguards who commit to working for the department through Sunday, August 20, 2023, and an additional $250 for those who work through Monday, September 4, 2023.

You can apply for the pool and waterfront safety positions on the DCR’s website.

“DCR is committed to making our pools and waterfronts safe for children and families to visit and enjoy,” said DCR Commissioner Doug Rice. “Every year, we recruit hundreds of lifeguards to ensure the safety of swimmers. By offering these bonuses and pay raises we’re able to jumpstart this process so that we have a trained staff when swimming season begins.”

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by the date of hire, must complete lifeguard training, and must be certified in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The agency offers free training classes and certification to lifeguards who commit to DCR summer employment prior to the opening of designated swimming areas. Training and certification dates and locations are listed at mass.gov/lifeguards for qualified candidates.