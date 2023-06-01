BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state is providing funding to provide free swimming lessons to state residents.

The $372,000 in funding is being awarded through DCR’s Safe Water Initiative Massachusetts (SWIM) program. Contracts were awarded to fourteen organizations whose instructors hold Red Cross Water Safety Instructor certification, or industry equivalent, and preference was given to applicants that serve environmental justice communities.

“The SWIM program enables DCR, working with partners, to provide opportunities for communities to offer free swim lessons to residents of all ages and from all backgrounds,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “DCR is committed to ensuring our pools and waterfronts are as safe as possible for people to enjoy as they seek relief from the summer heat, and ensuring people have access to swim lessons is an important way we can keep our swimming areas safe.”

The following organizations were awarded SWIM funding:

Boys and Girls Club of Stoneham;

Boys and Girls Club of Metro South;

Charles River Aquatics, Inc. in Wellesley;

British Swim School of Worcester;

Hockamock area YMCA in Franklin;

Merrimack Valley YMCA in Lawrence;

MetroWest YMCA in Framingham;

Old Colony YMCA in Quincy;

British Swim School of North Shore in Reading;

West Suburban YMCA in Newton;

YMCA of Greater Boston;

YMCA of Metro North in Peabody;

YMCA of the North Shore in Beverly; and

YWCA Central Massachusetts Inc. in Worcester.

DCR also provides free swimming lessons to children from four to 12-years-old during the summer through the agency’s Learn to Swim program at select agency-managed pools. Registration for the Learn to Swim program will begin in a few weeks.

Get more information about DCR swimming facilities at the department’s website.