MILTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking to burn off some calories after Thursday’s big meal, staff from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation are hosting free guided tours at four agency parks around the state on Friday.
According to Mass.gov, DCR is encouraging families to “Go Green on Black Friday” by taking guided family-friendly hikes over trails that are between two and three miles. The agency is also offering self-guided hikes at several state parks for visitors to enjoy.
The DCR recommends that hikers dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water. Inclement weather, rain, snow, or icy trail conditions may cancel the hikes.
“Go Green Hikes for Black Friday” hikes are hosted at the following parks:
- Blue Hills Reservation, Milton, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Harold Parker State Forest, North Andover, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, East Falmouth, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
DCR also announced that the agency is opening the majority of its Boston ice rinks for public skating on Friday. Skating rinks that are opening for the season are:
- Emmons Horrigan O’Neil Memorial Rink in Charlestown
- Steriti Memorial Rink in Boston
- Devine Memorial Rink in Dorchester
- Murphy Memorial Rink in Boston
- Bajko Memorial Rink in Hyde Park
- Reilly Memorial Rink in Brighton
