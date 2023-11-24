MILTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking to burn off some calories after Thursday’s big meal, staff from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation are hosting free guided tours at four agency parks around the state on Friday.

According to Mass.gov, DCR is encouraging families to “Go Green on Black Friday” by taking guided family-friendly hikes over trails that are between two and three miles. The agency is also offering self-guided hikes at several state parks for visitors to enjoy.

The DCR recommends that hikers dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water. Inclement weather, rain, snow, or icy trail conditions may cancel the hikes.

“Go Green Hikes for Black Friday” hikes are hosted at the following parks:

DCR also announced that the agency is opening the majority of its Boston ice rinks for public skating on Friday. Skating rinks that are opening for the season are:

Emmons Horrigan O’Neil Memorial Rink in Charlestown

Steriti Memorial Rink in Boston

Devine Memorial Rink in Dorchester

Murphy Memorial Rink in Boston

Bajko Memorial Rink in Hyde Park

Reilly Memorial Rink in Brighton