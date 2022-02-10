BOSTON (SHNS) – Advocates for public beaches on Wednesday called for multilingual signage at beaches around Boston so people who do not speak English can better understand safety information and rules as they take to the water, and they got some welcome news from a top state official.

A meeting hosted by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the Metropolitan Beaches Commission Wednesday morning was the third in a series on accessibility at beaches. The group plans to publish a report in the spring.

“If we can’t have inclusivity and equitability on our beaches, just to paraphrase and plagiarize a great quote from our last hearing that we all know, folks will become spectators on these beaches when they should be involved, active participants,” Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Executive Director Chris Mancini said at the virtual meeting. “This is a really important issue to everybody and we’re all working together on this, knowing that it’s a challenge, and we have a lot of steps to go.”

Bruce Berman, director of strategy and communications, said he looked at 250 signs across Massachusetts’ coast and just four of them were in languages other than English. In Winthrop and Nahant, he said, there were copies of warning flags in English and Spanish, though no flags were on display the day Berman visited.

“We found one sign which at first I thought banned the use of beach chairs as space savers or on the beach but actually turns out to mean that the beach is not guarded,” he said. “Finally, we saw at the Pickle Barrel, which is a really underutilized state resource that we have plans for at Carson Beach, the only sign on it is in English and Spanish and it says do not enter.”

Permanent signage that includes information on beach water quality is only in English, Berman said, which he said poses a risk to people’s public health. Signs warning of an undertow at Blacks Creek in Quincy are also only in English, he said.

“It’s just a beach that’s very popular with people that speak a lot of languages,” he said. “We need to find a way to do better.”

Caroline Adamson, an environmental policy intern with Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, said QR codes on beach signs can allow people to access postings in multiple languages.

“It’s an incredibly easy thing to put on physical signage to link people to the multilingual resources they need,” she said. “Again, we’re already seeing this on a couple of the DCR signs and we would love to see it used for translation purposes as well.”

New York City, Adamson said, is using social media accounts to post beach advisories with links to information in other languages and American Sign Language. In Connecticut, officials are offering resources digitally to allow for information in multiple languages, she said.

Department of Conservation Commissioner Stephanie Cooper said the department created some new multilingual signage for King’s Beach in Swampscott that “we’ll be deploying … across our system, including of course, to all the metropolitan beaches.”

“We are also looking at retrofitting other waterfront signage, the beach rules signs and no dogs and we are going to be using QR codes,” Cooper said. “The idea is that you can scan with your phone and then access that information in all the major languages that are spoken. And the signs that we’ve designed so far, we have, using the environmental justice language data, we have prioritized the languages that are most spoken in those communities.”

Rep. Adrian Madaro, co-chair of the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, said officials must guarantee that all people can enjoy public beaches.

“These language barriers are quite concerning,” he said. “In East Boston language justice and language access are not merely aspirations, they’re absolute necessities to ensure the safety, well being, and success of all of our neighbors. Language access on our beaches entails providing critical safety information about water quality, weather conditions, upcoming activities, and general beach safety knowledge.”