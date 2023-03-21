BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is reopening four more properties in western Massachusetts that had been closed due to snow storm damage.

Recent heavy snow and wind storms had caused DCR to close multiple properties across the state until assessment of damage and repairs could be made.

Effective immediately, Beartown State Forest, Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation, Sandisfield State Forest, and York Lake are all open for public use.

