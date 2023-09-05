BOSTON (WWLP)– If your plans are to cool off at a state run lake or beach this week, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says to use caution.

Waterfront services have ended for the season, including lifeguard services at agency-managed inland and coastal beaches and wading pools, and swimming is no longer permitted at these locations.

DCR-managed spray decks, are open through Sunday, September 17, 2023, daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Locally, DCR has a spray deck at Holyoke Heritage Park. For other spray deck locations across the state, visit the agency’s swimming webpage.