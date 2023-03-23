BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will be holding their annual Park Serve Day on April 22, 2023, in conjunction with Earth Day and Earth Week.

DCR is now registering volunteers to take part in multiple clean up efforts at DCR properties statewide. Participants will help clean coastlines, clear trails, pick up litter, plant flowers, and paint at state parks.

Park Serve Day began as a pilot program in 2006 at four parks in Western Massachusetts. Since then, the program has grown to incorporate multiple facilities across the state. In the past, volunteers have removed tons of trash from DCR parks and facilities, and helped maintain, beautify, and preserve recreational areas.

“Massachusetts’ state parks play an invaluable role in our physical and mental wellbeing, which is why it is critical we maintain our open spaces,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Our administration looks forward to continuing this tradition and preparing our parks and beaches for visitors to enjoy ahead of the spring and summer seasons.”

“Taking part in Park Serve Day is a great way to end Earth Week and help prepare our state parks to welcome millions of visitors during the summer,” said DCR Commissioner Doug Rice. “We are grateful for the efforts of this year’s volunteers, who will ensure we can provide positive recreational experiences for visitors this year and for years to come.”

To find locations that need volunteers and to register to participate in Park Serve Day use this link.

Locations in western Massachusetts:

April 22, 2023

Granville State Forest -323 West Hartland Road Granville, 9:00am – 1:00pm

Connecticut River Greenway State Park-Damon Road and Route 9 Northampton,10:00am – 2:00pm

Great Falls Discovery Center – 2 Avenue A Montague, 10:00am – Noon

Mount Sugarloaf State Reservation – 300 Sugarloaf Street Deerfield, 10:00am – 2:00pm

April 23, 2023

Mount Holyoke Range State Park -1500 West Street Amherst, 9:00am – Noon

Hampton Ponds State Park -1048 North Road Westfield, 1:00pm – 3:00pm