DEA: 645 arrested, guns, thousands of drugs and cash seized in two-week operation across New England

BOSTON (WWLP) – Authorities arrested more than 600 people and seized thousands of drugs, guns, and over $1 million in cash following a two-week operation into drug overdoses in the New England area, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Tuesday.

In a news release to 22News, DEA New England Field Division said agents made 645 arrests and seized 17.9 kilograms of fentanyl, 7,800 illicit fentanyl pills, 13.9 kilograms of cocaine, 3.1 kilograms of heroin, 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 38.1 kilograms of marijuana.

@DEANEWENGLAND Agent in Charge Brian Boyle says “In just 2 Weeks and the Arrests of 645 People & Seizure of 51 Guns certainly has made our communities safer.” @DEAHQ pic.twitter.com/fqSAh2Lzu6 — DEANewEngland (@DEANEWENGLAND) December 10, 2019

Fifty-one firearms were also seized along with $1.2 million in cash.

DEA Special Agent in Charge, Brian Boyle stated:

“DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes these deadly drugs,” said SAC Boyle. “Those arrested need to be held accountable for their actions because they have chosen to distribute this poison and profit from the misery they spread.”

The administration cited that with drug overdoses being the leading cause of injury-related deaths in the U.S., they see the impact it has in New England neighborhoods.

“Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities,” said SAC Boyle. “Every time we take fentanyl off the streets, we save lives. These enforcement actions demonstrate the strength of collaborative local, state and federal law enforcement efforts in New England.”

Local, state, and federal law enforcement departments assisted with the two-week operation.