DEA: Counterfeit prescription pills alert in U.S

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public of dangerous counterfeit pills from Mexico that are continuously Americans.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing mass quantities of counterfeit prescription pills that contain fentanyl which is a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal in small doses.

The DEA found 27 percent of the tablets seized nationwide from January and March this yeat have contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.

Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon



Fentanyl and other highly synthetic opioids are part of the ongoing opioid crisis as fentanyl is the leading cause of more deaths than any other dangerous drug.

“Buying drugs from street dealers is deadly especially when fentanyl is disguised as a real pharmaceutical. The DEA and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners stand committed to taking deadly fentanyl off the streets of New England and ensuring those who manufacture and traffic these lethal pills are held accountable to the communities and families they damage with this poison.” DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle

Depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and amount of the previous usage, about two milligrams is an estimate of a lethal fentanyl dose.

