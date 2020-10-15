Deadline for 2020 Census is Thursday, Friday: Here’s what you need to know

(WWLP) – If you haven’t filled out your U.S. Census yet time is running out.

Door-to-door counting for the census will end by 11:00 p.m. Thursday night and responding online or over the phone ends at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Ten years ago, the state lost a congressional seat as well as funding due to an undercount, which is a concern for cities like Holyoke.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said in a statement to 22news, that a failure to respond could shortchange the state in federal funding and electoral representation for a decade.

Although door-to-door counting ends Thursday night, you have a little extra time to respond online or over the phone. That deadline is at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme court allowed the Trump Administration to end the census count early.

The organization OneHolyoke has been providing census assistance and outreach in the community.

Despite their efforts, some data shows that the response rate in hard to count neighborhoods is down 20 percent from 10 years ago.