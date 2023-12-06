SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association will celebrate a step forward in their efforts to eliminate MCAS Graduation Requirements statewide.

The MTA has secured 135,000 signatures on their petition for a ballet question challenging graduation requirements tied to MCAS and will deliver the final 20,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office by hand during a celebration later Wednesday morning.

They will hold a press conference on the State House steps at 11:00 a.m. Massachusetts is one of just eight states that link standardized testing to graduation requirements.

This question, if approved by voters in November of next year, would eliminate the requirement that students pass the MCAS test to graduate, and replace it with a district certification that students have demonstrated mastery of state standards. A survey in June indicated that 73 percent of those polled would support the move.

Those 135,000 signatures went way above and beyond the 75,000 signature requirement to get the question on the November ballot, and the MTA’s effort isn’t the only one.

There are also efforts to address the rights and benefits for drivers on app-based platforms, give the state auditor authority to audit the legislature, gradually raise the minimum wage for tipped workers to align with the general minimum wage, and legalize psychedelics for therapy. This isn’t the end of the line, though.

Ballot questions with enough certified signatures go before the legislature in January, they can approve the law change without sending it to a ballot, submit a substitute question, or take no action. If they take no action, these groups will have to collect another 12,000 signatures between May 1st and June 19th next year to get onto the November 5th ballot.