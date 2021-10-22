Deadline for returning mail-in ballots approaching

BOSTON (WWLP) – You have until Tuesday to mail back your local election ballot.

The United States Postal Service is asking voters to mail their ballots at least one week before Election Day, November 2, to ensure a timely arrival.

“Election officials never want to reject any eligible voter’s ballot, but we need to follow what the law says. I am disappointed that local election officials won’t be allowed to count ballots that were legally voted by Election Day, just because they arrived after a day or two later due to slow mail delivery,” Galvin said.

Ballots that are not received in time may not be counted. If you are unable to mail your ballot in time, you can hand deliver it to a ballot drop off box in your town.

“If you’re going to be mailing your ballot, do it within the next few days,” Galvin continued. “If you haven’t mailed your ballot back by Tuesday, I strongly encourage you to use a city ballot drop box instead of the postal service.”

If you do not turn in your ballot by Election Day, you will also have the option to vote at your local polling place. You can find a local drop box on the state’s website.