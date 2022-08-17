CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is your Election Headquarters and a reminder that the state primary election will take place September 6th.

The state is reminding voters to make sure they are registered. You can do that by logging onto the the Secretary of State’s website, enter your name, birthdate and zip code. You can also register to vote online if you have a valid drivers license or ID issued by the RMV. There are more ways you can vote this year, thanks to the expansion of early voting as well as no-excuse absentee voting.

Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman told 22News, “It is just critical that individuals get out and vote, they take advantage of their right to voice who they want to represent them.”

The deadline to register to vote for the primary is by August 27th.