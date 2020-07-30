Deadline to submit the US Census is Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Events are taking place across the country this week to encourage people to fill out the Census.

Census staff will begin a door-to-door headcount of all Massachusetts residents who haven’t responded yet.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin will be kicking off the door to door headcount with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The deadline to submit your U.S. Census is Friday. If you haven’t returned your Census yet, you’ll likely be receiving one of these visits.

The Census is important because it determines representation in Washington, as well as how federal funding is distributed throughout states and communities.

Right now, Hampshire County leads western Massachusetts in terms of response rates at 71 percent.

If you’re interested in filling out the Census you can fill it out online here.