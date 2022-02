EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are dead after a two-car crash in East Brookfield Monday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Troopers were called to a two-car accident on Route 49 at Flagg Road. Two people have died and a third person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted at Podunk Road, south of Route 49 at Adams Road, north of Route 49. Police say the road should be reopened at around 4 p.m.