ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is currently investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Attleboro.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a personal vehicle between I-295 and I-95 North.

Two travel lanes remain closed and there are significant traffic delays due to the investigation. According to MassDOT, only the breakdown lane is open for drivers.

There is no word on what the cause of the accident was or when the lanes will reopen. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.