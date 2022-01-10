Deadly crash on Route 15 in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A person died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Sturbridge Sunday.

According to the Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert, at around 11:58 a.m. police and fire crews were called to a single motor vehicle crash on Rt. 15 just south of River Rd. The 911 caller reported that the vehicle veered off the road and went into the woods.

A Sturbridge police officer found a person trapped in the vehicle, he was removed, and taken to Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge where he died. The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on Rt. 15 passing a vehicle in the passing zone when it lost control, left the roadway and collided with several trees.

Anyone that may have witnessed this crash is being asked to contact Sgt. Sean Paine at 508-347-2525 ext 336.