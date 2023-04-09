HOPKINTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a dog died and one woman is in critical condition after a large house fire in Hopkinton early Sunday morning.

Police say the fire started around 1 a.m. Sunday with several neighbors calling 911 about the fire, which was located at 69 Hayward St. According to authorities, two elderly people, a man and a woman, were trapped inside the house.

The man was declared dead and the woman was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. No fire alarms were found inside the home and multiple departments responded.