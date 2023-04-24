DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Troopers were sent to a crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on Gallivan Boulevard at Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester on Sunday.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, a 2006 Chevrolet Express van was driving southbound on Gallivan Boulevard and, with the green light, crossed through the intersection of Dorchester Avenue.

The van then hit a pedestrian, who was identified as 53-year-old Torrance Hodges of Dorchester, who was crossing Gallivan Boulevard. Hodges was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver, a 52-year-old Dorchester man, was sent to Carney Hospital in Boston for their injuries.

The investigation will determine whether criminal charges are warranted. The investigation is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, State Police Troop H Detective Unit, State Police-South Boston Barracks, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.