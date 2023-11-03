TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two adults have died during a house fire in Taunton on Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, firefighters were called to the area of 114 Linden Street at around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, flames could be seen coming from the basement as well as the smoke alarms going off.

During the efforts of putting out the fire, crews found two people inside who were then taken to the hospital and died due to their injuries. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn identified the victims as 74-year-old Joseph M. Garda and 79-year-old Raymond L. Garda.

“This is a very sad day for their family and our community,” said Acting Taunton Fire Chief Hartung.

The investigation determined that the accidental fire started in the area of a gas stove located in the basement of the home.

“Nearly 9,000 cooking fires were reported in Massachusetts last year,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “A fire on the stovetop can easily grow out of control. We want to remind all our residents to stay in the kitchen and stand by your pan while boiling, broiling, or frying food. If a pan catches fire, slide a lid over it to smother the flames and turn off the heat. And if you can’t safely extinguish the fire then get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1 for help.”