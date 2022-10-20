CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Your Local Election Headquarters and we are working for you this week with a series of debates on key races to help you make informed decisions in this year’s midterm elections.
Thursday, at 12:30 p.m. 22News is hosting a debate between candidates running in Massachusetts’ Second Congressional District. Incumbent Democratic Congressman James McGovern faces Republican challenger Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette.
You can watch that debate live at 12:30 p.m. on 22News it will also be streaming live on WWLP.com.
The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8th.