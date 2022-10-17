CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is your Local Election Headquarters, and we’re working for you this week with a series of debates to help you make an informed decision.

A YES VOTE would amend the state Constitution to impose an additional 4% tax on that portion of incomes over one million dollars to be used, subject to appropriation by the state Legislature, on education and transportation.

A NO VOTE would make no change in the state Constitution relative to income tax.

You can hear from both sides live on 22News at 12:30 p.m. it will also be streaming live on WWLP.com and the 22News app.

Question 1 Proposed Amendment

Article 44 of the Massachusetts Constitution is hereby amended by adding the following paragraph at the end thereof:-

To provide the resources for quality public education and affordable public colleges and universities, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges and public transportation, all revenues received in accordance with this paragraph shall be expended, subject to appropriation, only for these purposes. In addition to the taxes on income otherwise authorized under this Article, there shall be an additional tax of 4 percent on that portion of annual taxable income in excess of $1,000,000 (one million dollars) reported on any return related to those taxes. To ensure that this additional tax continues to apply only to the commonwealth’s highest income taxpayers, this $1,000,000 (one million dollars) income level shall be adjusted annually to reflect any increases in the cost of living by the same method used for federal income tax brackets. This paragraph shall apply to all tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2023.

Massachusetts Ballot

The general election is being held on Tuesday, November 8th.