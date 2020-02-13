Debris blocks Hoosac Tunnel train tracks

1  of  2
FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hoosac Tunnel is currently closed to trains after a washout left debris on the tracks.

The Hoosac Tunnel runs approximately five miles through the Hoosac Mountain Range from North Adams on the west side to the town of Florida on the east side.

Work began on the tunnel in 1851. The tunnel cost $21 million to build and was the world’s second-longest tunnel when it was completed in 1875.

196 workers died during the construction of the tunnel and it was often referred to as the “Bloody Pit”. The tunnel is currently owned by Pan Am Railways.

