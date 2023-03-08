DEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dedham Police Department is seeking to locate a missing 16-year-old.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 16-year-old Sarah Chansriharaj has not been seen since February 28th at Dedham High School. Chansriharaj did not return home after school that day.

Chansriharaj is 5’2″ tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a baggy gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have seen her or have any information about her, call 911 or the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.