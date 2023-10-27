BOSTON (WWLP) – An audit of the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board (SORB) revealed it has not been updated to ensure current addresses for sex offenders in violation.

The audit was released on Wednesday which reviewed the SORB from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021. This was done as a follow-up to an audit performed in 2017 that revealed deficiencies in address verification.

According to State Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s office, the SORB has entered into interdepartmental service agreements with the Department of Transitional Assistance and the Department of Revenue to conduct address verification data matching, they did not perform these verifications to ensure accurate data matched. In addition, SORB has not entered into any other interdepartmental service agreements with executive branch agencies to verify sex offenders’ addresses.

“By law, SORB is required to keep sex offender registry information up-to-date and accurate. It is important that SORB work with our state and local public safety departments to properly educate the public about registered sex offenders living, working, or attending school in the Commonwealth,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “Our audits exist to help make government work better. When our audit findings and recommendations are ignored, as was the case here, it’s not only a waste of taxpayer dollars but can be a threat to public safety. It is imperative that these matters be addressed immediately.”

According to the audit report, there are 9,896 registered sex offenders and 1,129 in violation.