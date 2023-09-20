BOSTON (WWLP) – A flight headed to Boston landed safely after it was possibly struck by lightning.

A Delta Airlines spokeswoman confirmed that they are investigating a lightning strike on a plane that was headed to Boston Logan International Airport.

Delta says the flight landed safely with no injuries to the 85 passengers on board. The aircraft has since been taken out of service to be evaluated.

According to Finnair, lightning usually strikes an aircraft on the front side of the plane’s cockpit, and the edge of the cockpit window is a typical point of impact. The aluminum fuselage of the aircraft conducts electricity well, and because of this, the lightning discharge does not affect the inside of the aircraft.

Passengers might notice a lightning strike by a bang and a simultaneous flash outside the aircraft, and it might be scary, but it’s nothing to worry about.