Demand for high ticket items ahead of tax free weekend in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax free weekend in Massachusetts is just a couple of weeks away but you may have trouble finding that piece of furniture you’re looking for.

The annual sales tax holiday is scheduled to take place on August 29 and 30th and despite the pandemic the demand for big ticket items is up but the same can’t be said about the supply.

22News went to Contractors Home Appliances in West Springfield who said they have thousands of dollars worth of items on back order.

President Brian Zippin told 22News manufacturing company’s have been working very short staffed and are having a hard time of keeping up with the demand from shoppers.

“The manufacturers are working at about a 30% capacity. There’s a huge number of back orders and you can see by our showroom we’re selling things off the floor here.”

Zippin said there’s been an increase in demand of products due to more people staying home and focusing on home improvement during this time.

There are some restrictions to the tax free holiday. Items over $2,500 are not included as well as meals, tobacco and marijuana products.