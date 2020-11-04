Democrat Ayanna Pressley wins re-election to U.S. House in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a member of the Democratic “squad” in Congress, has breezed past independent Roy Owens to win a second term.

First elected in 2018, the 46-year-old Pressley faced no Republican opponents in either the primary or the general election. She represents the 7th Congressional District, which contains large swaths of Boston plus the cities of Somerville, Everett, Chelsea, parts of Cambridge and Milton, and the town of Randolph.

She burst onto the national stage in part by her association with three other Democratic congresswomen, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, labeled the “squad” for their scathing criticism of President Donald Trump.