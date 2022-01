CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 10 a.m. Sunday.

WHAT: Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.



WHERE: Portions of northern and western Massachusetts.



IMPACTS: Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.