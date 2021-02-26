Department of Public Utilities extends ban on gas, electric, and water shutoffs

(WWLP) – The Department of Public Utilities is extending the temporary ban on residential gas, electric, and water shutoffs.

People who can’t afford to pay their utilities won’t experience shutoffs for the next few months. It was originally set to expire in April, but it will now last until July 1.

This will give people more time to coordinate a payment plan with a utility company and learn more about financial assistance programs.

“The Baker-Polito Administration continues to take important steps to ensure continued reliable gas and electric service while protecting residents that are struggling with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DPU Chairman Matthew Nelson. “While this Order will guarantee Massachusetts residents and families who are facing financial hardships due to the pandemic will have uninterrupted gas, electric, and water utility service, we urge residents experiencing financial hardship to be aware of protections and to contact their utility company for assistance.”

In August, the DPU issued an Order adopting the Working Group’s recommendations for ending the shutoff moratorium and instituting important new ratepayer protection provisions, including: