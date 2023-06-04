Which flower seeds are best for spring?

Mass. (WWLP) – State environmental agencies are partnering with nurseries to distribute native pollinator garden starter kits.

The goal; to plant wildflower seeds to promote pollinators. This is the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation’s third annual Growing Wild Massachusetts initiative.

DCR, along with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, and the Massachusetts Nursery and Landscape Association will provide planting resources.

Over 45% of agriculture in the state relies on pollinator species for crop pollination, and food production.