Mass. (WWLP) – Electric vehicle infrastructure will continue to grow here in the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities recently approved its next phase of the “Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.”

According to Eversource, the first phase enabled 4,200 charging ports at nearly 500 sites across its service territory in the state, and this includes Pittsfield and Springfield.

22News asked local residents if this will encourage them to eventually switch to an electric vehicle.

“I know that gas prices have definitely been high, so I would definitely want to do anything to help the environment out, do that type of thing for myself, and encourage others to do that as well,” said Gabbie Munroe of Longmeadow.

The second phase will include a $188-million investment over four years to build out EV infrastructure in Massachusetts.