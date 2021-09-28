Derailed Red Line car hits platform at Broadway in Boston

BOSTON (SHNS) – The second car of a slow-moving, six-car Red Line train derailed on Tuesday morning.

A T spokesman said the car on the southbound train derailed at Broadway Station at about 9:45 a.m. “and made contact with the edge of the platform.” There were no injuries, according to T spokesman Joe Pesaturo, who said the cause was being investigated and personnel were “assessing damage to the platform’s edge.”

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between JFK/UMass and Park Street due to a derailment at Broadway. Trains may be asked to stand by at stations while service is crossed back. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 28, 2021

Forty-seven passengers safely exited the train, Pesaturo said, and buses are replacing Red Line service between Park and JFK/UMass Stations while MBTA personnel work to re-rail the train.

The MBTA also reported Tuesday morning that Orange Line trains were delayed by up to 30 minutes because of a signal problem near Wellington Station in Medford. (Chris Lisinski contributed reporting)