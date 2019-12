BOSTON (WWLP) – If you take the MBTA’s commuter rail into Boston from Worcester or Framingham, you could face some delays Friday morning.

The MBTA says that a “low-speed upright derailment” damaged a short section of track near the T’s Lansdowne station on Thursday evening.

As a result of Thursday’s incident, trains on the Worcester Line could be delayed about 20-30 minutes during the morning commute Friday.