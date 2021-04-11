Designated ‘educator vaccination days’ over in Massachusetts

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday was the last of Governor Baker’s designated “educator vaccination days”.

Teachers and other school personnel have been taking advantage of the special weekend vaccination dates, getting their shots at a variety of locations including the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, and the John Zon community center in Greenfield.

It’s still too early to know exactly how many of the state’s 400,000 public and private school educators took advantage of this weekend’s COVID-19 vaccinations.

And even though today was the last of the educator vaccination days, that doesn’t mean you can’t still schedule a vaccination appointment.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts, visit the state’s website here.